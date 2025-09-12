Telangana’s Singareni Collieries to diversify into thermal, solar, green energy: Dy CM Vikramarka

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said state-run miner Singareni Collieries would diversify into other sectors, including thermal and solar power and green energy, instead of limiting itself to coal mining.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government-owned coal mining company, jointly held by the Telangana and Union governments on a 51:49 equity basis.

Speaking to reporters here, Vikramarka, who holds the finance and energy portfolios, said Singareni needs to expand coal mining operations and explore other minerals to strengthen the company and create job opportunities.

“Singareni recently secured an exploration licence in the auction of critical mineral blocks in Raichur and Devadurga areas of Karnataka for gold and copper, with a 37.7 per cent royalty share. Exploration work will commence soon,” he said.

He added, “Once mining begins, whoever operates the mine will pay 37.7 per cent royalty to Singareni throughout the mine’s lifespan, bringing substantial financial benefits to the company.” Vikramarka said Singareni is preparing to enter the critical minerals sector as well, with an international agency appointed to study global opportunities. “Based on its recommendations, Singareni will enter the sector under 'Singareni Global',” he said.

He also highlighted the company’s plans in renewable energy. “Singareni is venturing into thermal, solar, and green energy sectors. Under 'Singareni Green Energy Limited,' the company is progressing towards setting up solar and pumped storage plants,” he said.

In a veiled critique of the previous BRS government, Vikramarka claimed, "Singareni lost two major blocks and revenue of about Rs 60,000 crore as the company did not participate in coal auctions earlier. The company can secure new coal blocks, which will help in sustainable coal production. It is very much necessary for the firm's survival as reserves in existing mines are depleting."