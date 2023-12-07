Telangana's Tiriyani tops Niti Aayog aspirational block ranking

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Tiriyani Kumuram Bheem in Telangana has topped the first delta ranking of the aspirational blocks programme (ABP) by government think tank Niti Aayog in June 2023.

The second position was bagged by Kaushambi block of Kaushambi District, Uttar Pradesh, the Aayog said in a statement.

The ranking of the blocks has been calculated on the basis of performance and progress achieved in the key performance indicators (KPIs) in June 2023.

The ranking based on KPIs is a core strategy of the programme based on the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism.

This is the first time that the ranking of blocks has been calculated as part of the aspirational blocks programme, the statement said.

In addition to ABP, the statement said, the aspirational district programme (ADP) rankings were also announced for October 2023, which saw Rayagada (Odisha) and Jamui (Bihar) achieving the first and second ranks, respectively.

The ABP was launched on January 7, 2023.

It focuses on improving governance to enhance the quality of life of citizens in the most difficult and relatively underdeveloped blocks of India.

About 500 blocks from 329 districts across 27 states and 4 Union Territories are part of the programme.

The programme strategy is based on the convergence of existing schemes, defining outcomes, and monitoring them on a constant basis.

In consultation with various stakeholders, 40 key performance indicators (KPIs) were chosen to measure the progress of the blocks, which have been grouped into 5 themes.

The first delta rank has been calculated on the basis of improvements made in the first quarter.