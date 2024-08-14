Telcos AGR rises 8 pc to Rs 2.7 lakh cr; govt SUC collection drop 32 pc in FY24

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Telecom operators' adjusted gross revenue -- on the basis of which the government collects spectrum and licence fees -- grew by 8.24 per cent to Rs 2.7 lakh crore in 2023-24, a Trai report said on Wednesday.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom service providers was Rs 2.49 lakh crore in 2022-23, Trai's Performance Indicator Report for 2023-24 said.

Reliance Jio posted the highest AGR of Rs 97.86 thousand crore, 9.62 per cent more than Rs 89.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel AGR grew by 12.12 per cent to Rs 80.52 thousand crore. Vodafone Idea posted an AGR of Rs 29,605 crore, BSNL Rs 8,019 crore, Tata Rs 2,533 crore, MTNL Rs 610 crore and Reliance Communications Rs 185.26 crore.

The government's share of revenue in the form of licence fees increased by 8.45 per cent to Rs 21,642 crore from Rs 19,954 crore.

However, the collection from spectrum usage charges fell 32.2 per cent to Rs 3,369 crore in FY24 from Rs 4,968 crore in FY23.

"Public Sector Undertakings' (PSUs) share in the Access AGR of telecom services is 6.64 per cent for the year 2023-24 compared to 7.04 per cent in the previous year," the report said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL