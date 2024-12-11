Telcos deploy tech to block all pesky messages: COAI

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Telecom operators have deployed technology to block all pesky messages with immediate effect, industry body COAI said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had set deadline of December 11 for telecom service provider to trace and block all messages that do no comply with its rule to stop pesky messages.

"In line with the directive issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on August 20, 2024, all commercial messages sent by Principle Entities (PEs) must now be fully traceable.

"Effective December 11, 2024, messages that do not have a defined or matching telemarketer (TM) chain will be blocked, reinforcing a significant step towards safer and more transparent communication channels," COAI, Director General, SP Kochhar said in a statement.

Advertisment

The move is expected to expected to bring long pending relief to subscribers from spam SMSes.

"To comply with TRAI's directives, all member Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) of COAI have successfully deployed the necessary technical solutions and have been technically ready to implement the PE-TM binding process," Kochhar said.

The regulator has mandated principal entities (PEs) -- business or any other organisation looking to send out bulk SMSes -- and telemarketer (TM) roped in by them for sending out SMSes to be linked to blockchain platform of telecom operators in a manner that helps in identifying PEs and their associated TM.

Advertisment

COAI members include all private telecom operators -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

The method will help fix accountability of entities and TM that send spam or promotional messages to a subscriber who has opted out during his registration in Trai's Do Not Disturb list.

According to COAI, telecom operators actively engaged with about 18,000 telemarketers and over 300,000 PEs.

Advertisment

The PEs include entities from various sectors, including BFSI, insurance, state and central government bodies, etc.

Kochhar said as of now, more than 90 per cent PEs, accounting for the majority of commercial traffic, have successfully registered their chains.

"Starting December 11, 2024, the blocking mode will be fully operational. Any message where the telemarketer chain is undefined or does not match will be rejected in accordance with TRAI's directives," Kochhar said. PTI PRS TRB