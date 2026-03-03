Telcos gross revenue crosses Rs 1 lakh cr in Dec qtr, AGR up 8.13 pc to Rs 84,270 cr

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The cumulative gross revenue of telecom service providers crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the December 2025 quarter to Rs 1.02 lakh crore, according to a report by sector regulator Trai, published on Tuesday.

The gross revenue of telecom service providers (TSPs) was Rs 96,390 crore a year ago and Rs 99,828 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew by 8.13 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 84,270 crore in the December 2025 quarter, from Rs 77,934 crore in the same period a year ago.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is derived from the sale of telecom services and government levies, including licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

Access service providers, which are players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, etc., accounted for 84.54 per cent of total AGR in the December 2025 quarter.

The AGR data published till the September 2025 quarter by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in the performance indicator report shows that Reliance Jio topped the chart with revenue of Rs 31,767.11 crore.

It was followed by Bharti Airtel with an AGR of Rs 28,497.45 crore, Vodafone Idea with Rs 8,176.62 crore.

State-run BSNL, which has turned profitable, has reported a decline of 12.61 per cent year-over-year in AGR to Rs 2,003.48 crore. BSNL's sister concern MTNL posted about a 75 per cent decline in AGR on a year-on-year basis to Rs 37.77 crore.

The government's licence fees collection grew by 8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 6,733 crore, and spectrum usage charges were up by 3.19 per cent to Rs 1,020 crore. PTI PRS DRR