Telcos gross revenue nears Rs 1 lakh crore mark in Sep 2025 quarter

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Telecom service providers' gross revenue in the September quarter of 2025-26 increased by 9.19 per cent year-on-year to a record high of Rs 99,828 crore, nearing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in a quarter, according to a report by sector regulator Trai.

The telecom service providers (TSPs), including mobile service providers, internet services companies, etc, had cumulatively posted gross revenue of Rs 91,426 crore in the same period a year ago and Rs 96,646 crore in the June quarter, the quarterly performance indicator report for the September 2025 quarter released by Trai on Wednesday showed.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR), on which the government levies its charge, increased by 9.35 per cent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis to Rs 82,348 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 75,310 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, etc jointly registered AGR of 69,229.89 crore, thereby contributing around 84 per cent in the total.

AGR of Reliance Jio increased by around 11 per cent to Rs 30,573.37 crore, Bharti Group's by 12.53 per cent to Rs 27,720.14 crore, Vodafone Idea's to 8,062.17 crore, BSNL's by 1.19 per cent to Rs 2,020.55 crore, and Tata Teleservices by 7.06 per cent to Rs 737.95 crore.

Rest of the players posted AGR of less than Rs 50 crore.

Government's collection in the form of licence fee and spectrum usage charge increased by 9.38 per cent and 5.49 per cent on YoY basis to Rs 6,588 crore and Rs 997 crore in September 2025 quarter.