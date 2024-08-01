Telecom Act 2023 has no provision for telecom surveillance: MoS Telecom

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Telecommunications Act, 2023 has no provision for telecom surveillance, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said the Centre has prescribed practices and procedures under the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011, to protect personal data of users.

"The Act does not have provision for telecom surveillance," Sekhar added.

He was replying to a question on the list of authorised agencies, which can order telecom surveillance under the Telecommunications Act.

The minister said that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act provides for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the rights of the individuals to protect their personal data and for the data fiduciaries the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes.