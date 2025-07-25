Telecom gear maker HFCL reports Q1 loss of Rs 32 cr

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Telecom gear maker HFCL on Friday posted a loss of Rs 32.24 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, as revenue from operations fell sharply on year-on-year basis.

It had logged a profit of Rs 111.30 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 871 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,158 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

The loss (attributable to owners of parent) stood at Rs 32.24 crore in the just-ended quarter.

In a release, HFCL said that "despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company recorded revenue of Rs 871 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 801 crore in Q4 FY25, and reported a sharp recovery in EBITDA at Rs 42.93 crore compared to a loss in the previous quarter".

"While PAT stood at (Rs 29.30 crore), the performance marked significant operational improvement, and laid the foundation for a strong FY26," the earnings release said.

HFCL said its order book surged to Rs 10,480 crore, reflecting growing customer confidence and demand visibility.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL said: "Q1 FY26 has set a strong foundation for what we believe will be a breakout year for HFCL, with 66 per cent of our revenue coming from the product segment and exports contributing 24 per cent to the total revenue." Nahata said the company expects this positive momentum to continue and strengthen in the upcoming quarters.

"Our strategic shift towards high-tech, value-added products in telecom and defence is already yielding encouraging results. With growing global demand, the government’s push for `Atmanirbhar Bharat' and our expanding manufacturing capabilities, HFCL is well-poised to lead in next-generation connectivity and secure communication technologies," he said.

He exuded confidence about HFCL's ability to deliver sustained value to all stakeholders in FY26 and beyond.