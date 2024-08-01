Telecom operators restore, augment telecom connectivity in landslide-hit Wayanad

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Telecom operators are augmenting and restoring connectivity on a war footing in landslide-hit Wayanad district of Kerala to ensure communications between rescue teams, government officials and the public, an official statement said on Thursday.

The telecom infrastructure has been augmented and restored to provide continuous coverage in Wayanad by operators BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, the statement said.

"In order to maintain and establish essential communication channels for rescue teams, government officials and the public, the telecom service providers are augmenting and restoring telecom connectivity on a war footing in Wayanad, affected by massive landslides," the statement said.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 177 people, including women and children, so far.

State-owned BSNL has provided 4G services at landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Wayanad district.

It has installed diesel engines to ensure that the towers are functional even when there is no power.

Based on the request from state disaster management authorities and recognizing the critical need for reliable connectivity, Jio has installed a second dedicated tower to provide further support in the affected area.

The company has extended network coverage to include the control room and various relief camps for facilitating better coordination in rescue and relief operations.

As part of relief, Airtel has given 1 GB free mobile data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for three days to prepaid customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge.

The company has extended bill payment dates for all postpaid customers by 30 days.

Airtel has converted all its 52 retail stores in Kerala into relief collection points where people can drop off relief materials, which will be handed over to the local administration to be sent to the affected communities in Wayanad.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has provided 1GB of mobile data free per day for seven days, which will be auto credited to users' accounts, enabling them to stay in touch with loved ones and access information easily without interruption.

Vi has also extended the due dates for bill payments by 10 days.

"In a bid to aid the ongoing relief efforts, Vi is transforming all its stores across Kerala into collection points for relief materials. The public can walk in to donate essential items at any Vi store to support the relief operations in Wayanad," the statement said. PTI PRS HVA