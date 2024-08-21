Telecom regulator asks public not to fall prey to fraudulent calls claiming to be from TRAI

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Telecom regulator TRAI on Wednesday warned the public not to fall prey to fraudulent calls being made in its name, where users are threatened with mobile number disconnection and asked to give certain personal information.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) made it clear that it does not initiate communication with customers regarding mobile number disconnection through messages or otherwise, not has it authorised any third-party agency to do so.

"Therefore, any form of communication (call, message, or notice) claiming to be from TRAI and threatening mobile number disconnection should be considered a potential fraudulent attempt and must not be entertained," TRAI said in a release.

The disconnection of any mobile number due to billing, KYC or misuse if any, is done by the respective Telecom Service Provider (TSP).

TRAI advised citizens to be vigilant and not to panick or fall prey to suspected fraudsters.

"They are further advised to cross-verify such calls by contacting the authorised call centers or customer service centers of the respective TSP," TRAI said.

The regulator said it was brought to its notice that lot of pre-recorded calls are being made to the citizens claiming to be from TRAI, where users are threatened that their numbers will be blocked soon, and their personal information are sought.

"TRAI does not initiate communication with customers regarding mobile number disconnection through messages or otherwise. TRAI has not authorised any third-party agency to contact customers for such purposes," it said.

To prevent the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial fraud, citizens are encouraged to report suspected fraudulent communications through the Chakshu facility on the Department of Telecom's Sanchar Saathi platform. PTI MBI ANU