Teli visits Mangala Processing Terminal in Barmer, says aim to use as much local crude as possible

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli on Saturday visited the Mangala Processing Terminal operated by Cairn Oil and Gas - Vedanta Ltd during his visit to Barmer on Saturday, and said the aim will be to use as much local crude oil as possible.

He expressed confidence that the area would become as prosperous as Dubai due the production of crude oil.

"India currently imports 83 per cent of its oil needs. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that we should be self-reliant in this matter by producing more oil within the country," a release from the company quoting the minister said.

"The oil fields of Rajasthan are producing good oil and the production is going to increase further in future. The aim will be to use as much local crude oil as possible in the refinery to be built in Barmer," the release said.

Union MoS for Agriculture and Barmer MP Kailash Choudhary said with the discovery and production of oil, a change has taken place in Barmer.

"New opportunities for industries and employment have been created here," he said. PTI SDA TRB