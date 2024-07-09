Temasek expects India growth to remain firm over next 2 yrs, recovery in pvt consumption

Singapore, Jul 9 (PTI) Singapore investor Temasek expects India's growth to remain firm over the next two years, driven by infrastructure-led capital expenditure, and a recovery in private consumption. Temasek on Tuesday reported an SGD 7 billion rise in its Net Portfolio Value (NPV) to SGD 389 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, mainly driven by gains to the US and India investments.

India has continued to see strong economic momentum alongside improving macro and political stability, the company said in a statement.

“We expect growth to remain firm over the next two years, primarily driven by infrastructure-led capital expenditure, accelerated supply chain diversification, and a recovery in private consumption,” Temasek said.

Temasek said its Net Portfolio Value (NPV) rose by SGD 7 billion to SGD 389 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

“The increase was mainly due to our investment returns from the US and India, offset by the underperformance of China’s capital markets,” it said.

Temasek said it maintained a cautious but steady investment pace amidst global economic uncertainties, and invested SGD 26 billion into opportunities in sectors such as technology, financial services, sustainability, consumer, and healthcare, aligned with the four structural trends of digitisation, sustainable living, future of consumption, and longer lifespans.

Excluding Singapore, the US continued to be the leading destination for Temasek capital, followed by India and Europe while it has also stepped-up investment activities in Japan.

Temasek divested SGD 33 billion for the year. Of this, about SGD 10 billion was due to the redemption of capital by Singapore Airlines and Pavilion Energy for their mandatory convertible bonds and preferential shares respectively.

Overall, Temasek had a net divestment of SGD 7 billion, compared to a net investment of SGD 4 billion a year ago.

"We invested in Electric Vehicle companies Mahindra Electric Automobile in India and BYD in China, sustainable battery solutions provider Ascend Elements in the US, and electrolyser manufacturer Electric Hydrogen in the US," it added. PTI GS SGC MR