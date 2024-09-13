Temasek's arm pares 1.4 pc stake in Godrej Agrovet for over Rs 212 cr

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) V-Sciences Investments, an arm of Temasek Holdings, on Friday divested a 1.4 per cent stake in Godrej Agrovet for more than Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.

Temasek Holdings is a state-owned multinational investment firm in Singapore. As of March 31, 2024, the investment company held an SGD 389 billion of portfolio value.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments offloaded 27.10 lakh shares, or 1.41 per cent stake, in Godrej Agrovet.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 785.13 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 212.77 crore.

After the stake sale, V-Sciences Investments' holding in Godrej Agrovet has declined to 6.36 per cent from 7.77 per cent.

Details of buyers of Godrej Agrovet's shares could not be identified.

In May 2022, Temasek trimmed its stake by selling 40 lakh shares of agri firm Godrej Agrovet for Rs 197 crore. Prior to that, the Singaporean global investment company in February 2020 sold shares of the company for Rs 204 crore.

Shares of Godrej Agrovet rose 1.57 per cent to close at Rs 794 apiece on the NSE.