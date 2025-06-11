Tembo Defence says Maharashtra govt ready to provide land for arms manufacturing unit

Nagpur, Jun 11 (PTI) TEMBO Defence on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government has assured the allocation of 100 acres of land for setting up an arms and ammunition manufacturing facility in Amravati.

The company has received a comfort letter from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for the land allocation, according to a release by TEMBO Defence, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TEMBO Global Industries Limited.

Tembo Global Industries specialises in the production and assembly of metal components for pipe support systems, fasteners, anchors, HVAC, anti-vibration systems, and equipment for a range of installations including industrial, commercial, utility, and original equipment manufacturers.

The new facility will bolster TEMBO Defence's capabilities to support India's defence sector, enhance domestic manufacturing, and contribute to the government's vision of self-reliance under both the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ' initiatives, the company said.

"This land allocation is a monumental step towards our vision of contributing to India's self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. The upcoming facility will not only create significant employment opportunities in the region but also play a pivotal role in strengthening India's defence infrastructure," said Sanjay J Patel, Managing Director of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.