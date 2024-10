New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Tembo Global Industries on Tuesday said it has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) from the Maharashtra government for a 124 MW solar project in the state.

This is its first-ever agreement for a renewable energy project, the company said in an exchange filing.

The agreement will involve a project cost of about Rs 595 crore and is expected to be executed within a time frame of 18 months. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL