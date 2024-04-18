Temple Connect inks pacts with Mumbai Univ, WeSchool to offer temple management courses

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Not-for-profit organisation Temple Connect on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Mumbai University and S P Mandali's Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research to offer temple management courses.

As part of the agreement, Temple Connect will introduce temple management courses at Mumbai University and S P Mandali's Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool).

The course will focus on the importance and application of scientific management for temple administration and organisation, according to a statement.

Temple Connect will also be instrumental in engaging with the temple ecosystem and the education institutions by encouraging industry stalwarts and key resources to share their hands-on experience in temple management along with the activation of internships and final placements at temples.

"This course will be further extended nationally by Temple Connect at various state universities and institutions in local languages for better temple management and coordination.

This is just the beginning of the revaluation in the temple management sector as we are in touch with over 19 state and private universities to start similar courses across multiple locations in India," Giresh Kulkarni, founder of Temple Connect and International Temple Convention and Expo (ITCX), said. PTI SM SHW