Ten Adani group stocks end higher; Adani Energy zooms nearly 9%

New Delhi: Ten Adani group stocks ended higher on Thursday, with Adani Energy Solutions rising nearly 9 per cent, in tandem with an optimistic trend in the equity market.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions soared 8.84 per cent, Adani Green Energy surged 5.25 per cent, Adani Power jumped 4.39 per cent, Adani Total Gas advanced 2.32 per cent, Ambuja Cements went up 2.13 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 2.05 per cent, Adani Wilmar (1.85 per cent), Sanghi Industries (1.66 per cent), ACC (1.44 per cent), and Adani Ports (1.38 per cent) on the BSE.

The stock of NDTV dipped 0.39 per cent.

The combined market valuation of all group firms stood at Rs 12.61 lakh crore.

Gautam Adani, who helms the conglomerate headquartered in Ahmedabad, has emerged as the biggest wealth gainer globally with a Rs 1 lakh crore jump in his fortune to Rs 8.4 lakh crore, as per the Hurun Global Rich List.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 317.93 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 77,606.43. The NSE Nifty rallied 105.10 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 23,591.95.