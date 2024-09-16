Tenable ropes in Palo Alto former executive Rajnish Gupta to head India biz

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Cyber security firm Tenable on Monday said it has appointed Palo Alto former senior executive Rajnish Gupta as managing director for India and SAARC business.

Gupta has joined Tenable from Palo Alto Networks where he was the India Country Director for the Cortex division.

"Tenable... announced the appointment of Rajnish Gupta as Managing Director for India and SAARC, where he will lead strategic initiatives, oversee operations, and drive the continued growth of business and channel activities across the region," the company said in a statement.

Gupta has over 30 years of IT and cybersecurity experience, it added.

Before Palo Alto, Gupta was a senior director and cyber security leader at Microsoft.

"Rajnish's extensive experience in finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, and public sector, and his deep knowledge of cybersecurity will be instrumental in driving further growth in the region," said Nigel Ng, Senior Vice President, Tenable Asia Pacific and Japan.

Nasdaq-listed Tenable has posted revenue of about USD 800 million in 2023. PTI PRS BAL BAL