Tendering process for 10.7 GWh BESS projects completed; 5.7 GWh contracted

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Tendering process for 10.7 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) projects has been concluded and projects of 5.7 GWh capacity have been contracted, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The government has approved development of 13.2 GWh BESS in various states under Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said "tendering process for 10.7 GWh has been concluded and 5.7 GWh has been contracted." To promote BESS projects, the government has introduced VGF scheme for about 43 GWh capacity.

As per Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, storage systems can be used for storing available power from renewables and further can be used during peak hours of the day.

