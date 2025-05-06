Tenneco appoints Arvind Chandra as India CEO

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Global automotive supplier Tenneco on Tuesday announced the appointment of Arvind Chandra as its Chief Executive Officer for India.

In this role, Chandra, who was most recently the India CEO (Chief Executive Officer ) for Aliaxis Group, will oversee all operations of Tenneco India and lead the next phase of the company's strategic growth in one of its key markets, it said.

Tenneco India comprises the company's Clean Air, Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS), Champion Ignition, and Powertrain (bearings and sealings) businesses.

Under his leadership, Tenneco India will focus on accelerating business growth and deepening local and global customer partnerships, driving innovation in lightweight and cost-effective solutions tailored to the region and positioning India as a global hub for manufacturing and cross-functional excellence, it said adding that the company continues to invest in the region, as part of its long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

"India continues to be a critical growth engine for Tenneco. Arvind's leadership, global perspective, and deep understanding of the Indian automotive ecosystem will help us scale further, innovate faster, and deliver greater value to our customers and partners across the region," said Jim Voss, CEO of Tenneco.

Chandra brings several decades of experience in the automotive sector, having held senior leadership positions at Delphi, Wabco, Faurecia (now Forvia), and Minda Corporation. His experience spans manufacturing, marketing, sales, engineering, global business planning and CEO-level leadership across multiple regions, according to the company.

It also said that Rishi Verma, President of Tenneco India, will report directly to Chandra and continue leading day-to-day operations while the existing leadership structure beneath Verma remains unchanged.

In addition, Verma will assume expanded oversight of Tenneco's piston, rings, and valve seats and guides (VSG) businesses in India within the Powertrain solutions business, the company said.