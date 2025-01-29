Tension in Kalinga Nagar after scuffle between security of steel factory, displaced families

Bhubaneswar/Jajpur, Jan 29 (PTI) Tension was palpable on Wednesday at the Kalinga Nagar industrial complex in Odisha's Jajpur district following the scuffle between the security personnel of a steel company and people whose land was acquired for the project.

The incident happened at the gate of the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) on Tuesday when the displaced families were demonstrating, officials said.

The security personnel allegedly assaulted the agitating people when they tried to enter the NINL compound, said Jharna Mohanta who was injured in the scuffle.

Locals who gave their land were not given the jobs and other facilities as promised, she alleged.

After visiting the area, DIG (Central Range) Charan Singh Meena said discussions were being held with the agitators to resolve their issues.

District Collector P Anvesha Reddy said police were investigating the matter, and action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Thirteen tribal people were killed allegedly in police firing in 2006 when land acquisition was underway for Tata Steel's factory here. Tribals were unwilling to give land for the project.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, BJD leader Pritiranjan Gharai said, "How can the tribal people be subjected to physical torture when a tribal leader is heading the state government? We seek an explanation from the CM." In a statement, the NINL said, "On January 28, some individuals attempted to enter the Neelachal Ispat Nigam plant forcibly. Our security team intervened, which resulted in a scuffle and injuries." It claimed that it was taking several measures to develop infrastructure and amenities in the resettlement colonies, provide comprehensive healthcare, support education, upskill to improve livelihoods and preserve the community's cultural heritage.

"We continue working in the community's best interests to create a genuine and significant impact," it said. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM