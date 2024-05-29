TEPC exploring global markets for exports of Indian telecom products

Singapore, May 29 (PTI) The Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) is exploring global markets and has set up a regular participation schedule in international trade shows to promote Made in India products, its Director General Arun Gupta said on Wednesday.

He further said the region-wise market development focus is on ASEAN, Africa, Europe and other developing economies.

TEPC has been set up by Government of India to promote and develop export of telecom equipment and services.

Gupta said the aggressive marketing campaign is aimed at generating 15 per cent year-on-year annual growth to achieve USD 100 billion telecom equipment exports by 2047.

He was speaking at ATX Enterprise exhibition being held here from May 29-31, 2024.

TEPC has over 160 members and the industry is averaging at USD 8 billion a year.

"Our member companies are exporting to over 75 global markets," Gupta told PTI adding that optical fibre, network and 4G & 5G equipment manufacturers are being put in the forefront of TEPC export campaign.

Amit Pasari, a governing council member of TEPC, said India is being represented by 27 companies and 110 delegates at the exhibition.

He underlined the government-initiated R&D in the telecom equipment manufacturing sector, pointing out the importance of ongoing development of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

"The government wants the sector to focus on IPR, and it is promoting a lot of companies in the development of IPR," said Pasari, also CEO of XS INFOSOL, which has business operations out of Noida, Edmonton and Al Hamra Industrial Zone of the UAE.

Gupta further said the government has allocated 5 per cent of the Universal Service Obligation Fund for technology development.

Among international exhibitors at ATX Enterprise, California-based Inovonics Broadcast is working with the Indian radio and broadcast stations which are upgrading to digital systems from analogue.

"We have proof of concept (demonstration) worked out with All India Radio, and are ready to provide digital systems for their upgrade programme," said Mukesh Chaudhary, regional sales manager for South Asia and the Middle East, Inovonics.

"India is an important market for us and we see good prospects once the Indian stations get approvals and policy is released on digital systems," he said.

Inovonics is a 52-year-old global brand and serves over 500 stations in Indian metros and state capitals, he added.