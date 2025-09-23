TERI Centre of Excellence on Biochemicals inaugurated

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) on Tuesday said it partnered with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to launch TERI Centre of Excellence on Biochemicals that aims to develop cost-effective, innovative technologies for platform and specialty biochemicals from renewable first- and second-generation feedstocks.

"India's chemical industry is undergoing a transformative shift, from fossil-based production to sustainable biomanufacturing. The inauguration of the Centre of Excellence on Biochemicals is a step towards harnessing the power of biotechnology being explored for solutions of the future ... The CoE will serve as a crucible for cutting-edge research, scalable technologies and skilled talent - paving the way for India to lead the global transition to green chemistry," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said in a statement.

The Centre's initial research focus is on the low-cost, demonstration-scale production of 2,3-Butanediol, a versatile platform chemical with wide applications in plastics, polymers, pharmaceuticals, paints, food additives, rubber, and as a precursor for bio-jet fuel.

"This Centre is more than a research facility, it is a biomanufacturing hub designed to bridge the gap between lab-scale innovation and commercial-scale production. By building expertise, infrastructure, and partnerships, we are laying the foundation for India's leadership in sustainable biochemical production, aligned with the Government of India's Bio-E ³ policy," TERI Director General Dr Vibha Dhawan said. PTI SM MR