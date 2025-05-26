TERI joins hands with Hiranandani, Krisala Developers for sustainable 105-acre township near Pune

Pune, May 26 (PTI) Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers have partnered with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to transform their 105-acre greenfield township project into a model for sustainable urban living.

The integrated township, planned in North Hinjawadi in Pune, aspires to set new benchmarks in air quality and overall livability, according to the developer.

TERI, a think tank and research institution focused on sustainable development, has joined as a knowledge partner to guide the project on its path to achieving high sustainability and livability standards.

The association came through a collaborative initiative with VK Architects and VK Environment, the Pune-based architectural and environmental consultancy firm working on the project.

"This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for TERI in the real estate sector," Sanjay Seth, Senior Director at TERI and Vice President & CEO of the GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Council, told PTI.

"We have been brought on board to ensure that the developers meet their aspirations of creating a livable and sustainable township, with air quality and ecological balance at the core of its planning and operations," he said.

The township, being developed as a greenfield project, will act as an "urban living lab", a concept TERI is helping implement. The initiative aims to integrate sustainable design, construction, and operation practices throughout the project's lifecycle.

The partnership officially kicked-off with a workshop led by TERI's sustainability experts to identify key benchmarks and design interventions.

"We will look at every aspect - from the concept stage to construction and eventual operation - to help the developers make informed decisions. Our goal is to guide them towards the highest achievable sustainability standards, while also ensuring the economic viability of the project," Seth added.

He also highlighted the role of end-users in driving demand for green developments.

"If homebuyers and occupiers begin to demand sustainable features and better air quality, the entire sector will shift. Developers will be compelled to deliver," he said.

Aakash Agarwal, Managing Director at Krisala Developers, said that this partnership with TERI aligns perfectly with their vision of creating an integrated township that doesn't just house people, but nurtures them.

"Sustainability is not a buzzword for us, it's the foundation. With TERI's expertise, we're not only safeguarding the site's natural strengths like air quality, greenery and water bodies, but also building an ecosystem that meets future expectations of health, climate resilience, and long-term value. This is about setting a new standard for what modern, responsible development should look like in India," he said.

The township will feature several forward-thinking interventions such as outdoor air quality monitoring, micro-climatic planning, EV charging infrastructure, biophilic landscaping, dust suppression during construction, and water- and energy-efficient systems. These measures aim to reduce the carbon footprint, enhance health outcomes, and offer long-term cost savings to residents, according to the developer. PTI SPK SHW