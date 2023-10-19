Terra Motors ventures into EV charging space in India

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Japanese electric vehicle maker Terra Motors Corporation on Thursday said it has forayed into EV charging infrastructure space in India.

The company has launched Terra Charge, its EV charging infrastructure development venture, in India.

In a statement, the company said it aims to deploy 800 to 1,000 charging points by the end of March next year with a target annual revenue of USD 668,000.

The company has installed the first set of charging stations in Haryana with plans to expand to West Bengal, Maharashtra in the coming leg, it added.

Under Terra Charge, the company deployed a comprehensive range of chargers tailored to meet the requirements of fleets, commercial properties, residential societies, and personal parking spaces.

"We are expanding our offerings to include EV charging infrastructure service with Terra Charge to cater to the rapid shift in EV demand in India and resolve infrastructure challenges," Terra Motors CEO Akhiro Ueda noted.

With Terra Charge, the company aims to leverage its knowledge of the e-mobility sector to provide EV charging facilities across India, he added. PTI MSS HVA