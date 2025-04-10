Terre Armee changes name to Geoquest

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Terre Armee, which specialises in geotechnical engineering and soil-structure interactive solutions, has changed its name to Geoquest.

The strategic name change reflects the company's evolution, diversification, and commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions across its global operations, the company said in a statement.

The transition to Geoquest signifies a unified global identity across continents, reinforcing the company's mission to expand, diversify, and innovate in the field of geotechnical, geohazards and hydraulic engineering, it said.

"As we continue to expand our expertise and diversify our solutions, it is essential that our identity reflects our forward-thinking approach and global ambitions. This change represents more than just a new name -- it underscores our commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable solutions," Geoquest India Managing Director Somnath Biswas said.