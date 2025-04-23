Terror attacks must be dealt with 'utmost severity': India Inc on Pahalgam

New Delhi, April 23 (PTI) Terrorist attacks that threaten peace and stability must be dealt with "utmost severity", industry leaders said on Wednesday while expressing grief at the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack.

Industry chambers and corporate leaders expressed solidarity with the citizens and the government, asserting that the nation is strong enough to deal with such crises and ensure that it does not disrupt livelihoods and economic activities.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and over a dozen injured in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday.

OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, in a post on X said what happened in Pahalgam has shaken something in all of us -- a quiet, shared humanity. "To the families mourning today, your grief is not unseen. We stand beside you, in silence and sorrow," the OYO Founder said.

CII President Sanjiv Puri observed that this senseless act of violence targeted on innocent people, mainly tourists, not only claims precious lives but also threatens peace and prosperity in the region.

"Safety of citizens is of paramount importance, and terrorist attacks of this kind must be dealt with utmost severity. The nation is strong enough to deal with such crises and ensure that this does not disrupt livelihoods and economic activities," he added.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this horrific attack that has caused immeasurable suffering to dozens of families across India," said Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this moment of profound grief. The entire country stands united with both the central and state governments, and others in this hour of national tragedy," he stated.

Expressing condolences over death of 26 people in the Pahalgam attack, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir is extremely unfortunate and sad.

"A deep sorrow has reached the heart of every Indian. May God give place in his lotus feet to the innocent people who lost their lives in the attack. My heartfelt condolences are with the families of all the dead and injured," he stated. PTI RSN MR