Terumo India introduces Insulin Syringe for patients requiring daily insulin injections to manage Diabetes

November 14th, 2023, New Delhi. Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced the launch of Insulin Syringe, Sterile delivery device for patients requiring regular insulin injections, thereby raising the bar for patient comfort and therapy compliance.

Making the announcement, President and Managing Director of Terumo India, Mr. Shishir Agarwal said, “Patient comfort and convenience are critical attributes that have significant impact on their adherence to therapy. We are delighted to introduce our Insulin Syringes to patients and healthcare providers in India on this World Diabetes Day, with an aim to raise the bar for patient comfort. Following the FineGlide® - Sterile Pen needles that we launched in India last year, this product is an addition to our Diabetes care portfolio.” It is estimated that close to 100 million patients in India have Diabetes, of which about 14% patients require insulin daily to manage the disease. Elaborating on the need, Ashit Sikka, Senior Director: PSD -India & China said, “With a growing number of patients requiring insulin injections on a daily basis, it’s important that the device delivers the intended medication precisely and with ease thereby empowering patients/ caregivers to manage drug administration accurately, yet conveniently.” Insulin Syringe is the latest addition to the Life Care Solutions division of Terumo Medical Care Solutions. Designed to have a 3-bevel super sharp needle with high-grade silicone surface, the syringe is gentle and more comfortable for patients. Its unique feature with plunger retention technology avoids spillage and wastage of dose. The product is available in both U 40 and U 100 scale markings, having multiple needle sizes (Gauge and Length) As an offering of Terumo Corporation, the Insulin Syringe brings along a 102-year legacy of trust and care. These syringes along with the company’s Pen needles - FineGlide® will also be available as a standalone product in all major pharmacies across India. For more details about the product visit:https://www.terumoindiaskilllab.com/products/LifeCareSolutions About Terumo India Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access to high-quality Cardiac & Vascular, and other medical devices for patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and over 28,000 associates worldwide. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo’s starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been ‘Contributing to Society through Healthcare.’ Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives with an expanding field force & distribution network. Terumo India is Great Place to Work® certified and has also been recognized as one of India’s Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022. The company runs several acclaimed training & development programs, working closely with its customers and academic partners to contribute to the skilling requirements of India’s healthcare system.

