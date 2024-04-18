Tesla advisor attends EV policy meet ahead of Musk's India visit: Sources

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Days ahead of tech billionaire Elon Musk's India visit, an advisor representing electric car maker Tesla attended a stakeholders' meeting on India's new Electric Vehicles policy on Thursday, sources said.

"It was a stakeholder consultation meeting seeking inputs for the guidelines to be framed for the new EV manufacturing policy. Tesla was represented by its advisor, The Asia Group (TAG). Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast was also present in the meeting," a senior official said.

Representatives of all the major manufacturers in India including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Renault were present in the meeting. Besides, representatives of luxury car makers Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, were also present, sources said.

Musk is expected to visit India in the week beginning April 22.

Officials from the Heavy Industries Ministry made a presentation about new EV policy in the meeting, the official said.

The participants were mostly trying to understand the details of the policy deeper. It was more of consultation rather than committing to investments in the future, he added.