Texmaco bags Rs 140 crore order from railways

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has secured an order worth Rs 140.55 crore from the railways for the supply of Flat Multi-Purpose (FMP) wagons, the company said on Thursday.

These newly developed wagons are designed to carry steel coils, containers, military vehicles, and support Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) operations, offering flexibility across sectors such as agriculture, defence and transport.

"This order reaffirms the Ministry's trust in us and highlights the government's focus on modernising freight operations," said Indrajit Mookerjee, vice chairman and executive director of Texmaco Rail.

With this, the company's total order book has reached Rs 7,115 crore. PTI BSM RG