Texmaco bags Rs 87 cr wagon order from UltraTech Cement

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 86.85 crore from UltraTech Cement Ltd for the supply of specialised freight wagons and brake vans.

The Adventz Group's flagship company said these wagons will serve UltraTech's Maihar and Sarlanagar plants in Madhya Pradesh.

The brake vans will feature solar-powered systems to enhance energy efficiency.

"This repeat order is an endorsement of Texmaco's engineering capabilities and our commitment to sustainable logistics," Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said.

Texmaco also announced leadership continuity with the reappointment of Indrajit Mookerjee as executive director and vice chairman for one year from April 2026, and Mukherjee's extension as managing director for five years from June 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

The Kolkata-headquartered firm said its strong order pipeline across cement, steel, coal and infrastructure sectors positions it to benefit from India's rail and infrastructure expansion. PTI BSM BDC