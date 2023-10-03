Texmaco JV co bags Rs 179cr order

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Texmaco said their JV company with SS Fabricators and Manufacturers bagged an order valued at Rs 179.89 crore from SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Limited which is building 900MW run-of-the-river hydropower project presently under development in Nepal.

The scope of work encompasses an array of responsibilities, including procurement, fabrication, shop assembly, painting, testing, transportation, supply, erection, site testing, and commissioning of the Pressure Shaft Steel Liner.

******* Kilburn Engineering to acquire ME Energy for Rs 99cr Kolkata-based Williamson Magor Group controlled Kilburn Engineering Ltd on Wednesday announced that it acquired waste heat recovery and waste heat reutilisation systems, ME Energy, for a consideration of about Rs 99 crore.

The acquisition is a strategic move by Kilburn to augment its capabilities and fortify its position in the thermal engineering systems market, the company said in a statement. PTI BSM NN