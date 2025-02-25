Texmaco partners with Polish tech firm Nevomo for high-speed rail, AI-powered maintenance

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Tuesday said it has joined hands with a Polish company Nevomo to develop next-generation magrail technology and linear propulsion systems for railways.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed between the two entities, aims at revolutionising mobility in India and in the world, the Kolkata-based company said in a statement.

The partnership will focus on co-developing and implementing Nevomo's Magrail technology, integrating it with existing rail infrastructure to enhance efficiency, capacity and speed.

The collaboration also envisions the development of AI-powered predictive diagnostics, self-propelled wagons and driverless freight trains.

"The collaboration with Nevomo exemplifies our dedication to innovation and global leadership in railway technology," Texmaco Rail vice chairman and executive director Indrajit Mookerjee said.

This partnership will bring transformative solutions to India's rapidly expanding rail sector, making it smarter, faster and more sustainable, he claimed.

The agreement includes plans for a dedicated R&D centre to focus on next-generation railway mobility solutions, including AI-driven management, predictive maintenance and autonomous rolling stock, the company statement said.

The collaboration also aims to introduce advanced rail solutions to global markets, leveraging Texmaco's manufacturing capabilities and Nevomo's technological expertise, it added. PTI BSM BDC