Texmaco Rail bags orders worth Rs 78cr from Maha-Metro, Central Railway

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured infrastructure contracts worth over Rs 78 crore from the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) and the Central Railway.

The Rs 44.61-crore Maha-Metro contract covers the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of critical systems for the PCMC-Nigdi elevated extension of the Pune Metro, a statement said.

The work includes a 25kV flexible overhead catenary system, 25kV sectioning posts, a 33kV auxiliary sub-station and SCADA systems, scheduled for completion in 110 weeks.

The company also bagged a Rs 33.89-crore order from the Central Railway for the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad-gauge line.

The scope involves the design, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a 132kV/55kV Scott-connected transformer system, to be completed within 12 months, the statement said.

Texmaco Rail said the new orders underline its contribution to the government’s focus on sustainable and indigenous development.

“We continue to lead with innovative, high-quality solutions that support our country’s journey toward self-reliance," MD Sudipta Mukherjee said. PTI BSM RBT