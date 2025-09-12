Texmaco Rail bags Rs 129-cr RVNL order for railway electrification in Maharashtra

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has secured an order worth Rs 129.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for railway electrification work in Maharashtra.

The contract covers design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 2x25 KV traction overhead equipment and associated work in the Yavatmal-Digras section of Central Railway’s Nagpur Division, a statement said.

The project is scheduled for completion within 18 months, it said.

“This order is a testament to Texmaco’s... commitment to India’s rail modernisation,” said Vice Chairman & Executive Director Indrajit Mookerjee. PTI BSM RBT