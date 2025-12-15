Texmaco Rail bags Rs 132cr wagon supply order from Touax JV

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Monday said it has secured a Rs 132-crore order from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Pvt Ltd (TTRL), its joint venture with France-based Touax Group, for supply of rakes.

The order of BLSS and BVCM wagons will be executed in phases, with full delivery scheduled by July 2026, in line with prescribed quality, safety and performance standards, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Texmaco Rail MD Sudipta Mukherjee said the order reflects confidence in the company’s manufacturing strength and execution capabilities of modern rakes, while supporting efficient and reliable freight movement.

BLSS wagons are designed for bulk material handling, while BVCM wagons offer durability and operational flexibility.

Texmaco said the deal strengthens its order book and aligns with the National Rail Plan and Indian Railways Vision 2030 to raise railways’ share in freight transport and promote sustainable logistics. PTI BSM RBT