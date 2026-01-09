Texmaco Rail bags Rs 64-cr wagon order from APL Logistics Vascor Automotive

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Friday said it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 64 crore from APL Logistics Vascor Automotive for manufacture and supply of specialised freight wagons.

The order involves the supply of rakes of ACT-1 wagons along with brake vans of the BVCM type, strengthening Texmaco Rail’s presence in the specialised freight rolling stock segment, the company said in a statement.

Texmaco Rail MD Sudipta Mukherjee said the contract reflects the growing demand for customised rail-based logistics solutions aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency.

Under the contract, the wagons will be manufactured in accordance with the latest specifications of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Texmaco Rail, a part of the Adventz Group, said the ACT-1 wagons are designed for the safe and efficient transportation of finished automobiles and related cargo, catering to the evolving requirements of the automotive and logistics sectors.

The company said the new-generation wagons focus on higher payload efficiency, improved asset utilisation and enhanced cargo safety, supporting faster turnaround times for high-value freight movement. PTI BSM RBT