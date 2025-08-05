Texmaco Rail bags Rs 73-crore Central Railway electrification order

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 73.12-crore contract from the Central Railway for a key electrification project at Vasind in Maharashtra.

The project is part of the Kalyan-Asangaon 4th line capacity augmentation in the Mumbai Division, and will be completed in 24 months under the GCC 2022 safety and quality standards, the company said in a release.

“The Vasind substation is a critical enabler for seamless operations on the Kalyan-Asangaon route. Our proven expertise, robust delivery systems, and focus on quality position us strongly to execute this project efficiently and reliably,” said Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director of Texmaco Rail.

Texmaco Rail has been strengthening its order book with a series of recent domestic and global contracts. It has bagged multiple contracts from the Indian Railways for freight wagons, including BOXNHL and BFNS variants, and is executing integrated infrastructure projects in partnership with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).

It also recently secured a Rs 535-crore wagon supply contract from CAMALCO SA in Cameroon, expanding its footprint in African markets.