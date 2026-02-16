Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags order from South Western Railway

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 27.67 crore from South Western Railway for annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of overhead equipment and power supply installations in Mysore division.

The two-year contract covers 1,046 track kilometres of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Under the mandate, Texmaco will carry out routine, emergency and preventive maintenance to ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of traction power systems across the division.

With this order, the company's cumulative overhead equipment (OHE) and power supply maintenance portfolio has expanded to 3,702.62 track kilometres across multiple railway divisions and corridors of Indian Railways, including Bengaluru Division and select sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL).

The order further strengthens Texmaco's credentials in railway electrification services, it added.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is a multi-unit engineering and infrastructure company, with six manufacturing units extending over 6.78 million square feet. PTI SID SID ANU ANU