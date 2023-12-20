Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures Rs 1,374 crore order from Indian Railways

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 1,374.41 crore from the Ministry of Railways for manufacture and supply of 3,400 wagons.

The order is to be executed in three tranches by December 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) vide its Letter of Acceptance has awarded an order to the company for manufacture and supply of 3,400 BOXNS wagons," it said.

The first tranche of 1,133 wagons is to be delivered by December 31, 2024 while the second tranche of 1,133 wagons is to be delivered by June 30, 2025. The last tranche of 1,134 wagons is to be delivered by December 31, 2025.

The total value of the order is about Rs 1,374.41 crore, the company said. PTI ABI RAM