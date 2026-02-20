Texmaco Rail, RVNL ink JV pact to boost country's rail manufacturing

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have entered into a joint venture pact to ramp up the country's rail manufacturing capabilities.

In a joint statement, the companies have said the joint venture will focus on advanced rolling stock segments, life cycle maintenance and asset management solutions, large-scale EPC and turnkey infrastructure projects in India and overseas markets.

"The partnership builds on the companies’ complementary strengths to deliver integrated rail solutions that combine engineering innovation, cost competitiveness, and global-standard quality," the statement has said.

Beyond domestic opportunities, the venture will actively pursue projects across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, targeting integrated rail manufacturing and infrastructure contracts.

"The collaboration will accelerate innovation, strengthen export competitiveness, and reinforce India’s position on the global rail map," Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering said.

This JV is not merely a corporate collaboration but a strategic platform for national infrastructure advancement. It will unlock long-term value through scale, technology adoption, and global project participation, said Saleem Ahmad, Chairman & Managing Director, RVNL. PTI SID SID DR DR