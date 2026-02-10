Texmaco sees strong demand visibility with Rs 5,661cr order book despite Q3 profit drop

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd said it has strong demand visibility backed by an order book of Rs 5,661 crore, despite its consolidated net profit declining year-on-year in the quarter ended December, due to execution delays and export headwinds.

The Adventz Group company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 42 crore in October-December, down 44 per cent from Rs 76 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations was down 21.5 per cent on-year at Rs 1,042 crore, while EBITDA fell 26.7 per cent to Rs 102 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 9.6 per cent, compared with 10.4 per cent a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

The company said demand across freight wagons, rail electrification and mobility solutions remained robust, supported by continued public investment in rail infrastructure, and expansion of suburban and metro rail networks.

Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said the Rs 2.93 lakh crore allocation to Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2026-27 reinforces long-term demand visibility for freight cars, electrification projects and rail sub-systems, even as near-term execution face supply-chain and export-related challenges.

Texmaco attributed the year-on-year decline in earnings to wheel availability constraints affecting wagon production, an unfavourable export environment amid tariff-related uncertainties, delays in infrastructure execution and global supply-chain disruptions.

The company said its order book provides clear execution visibility over the medium term, with demand spanning freight cars, electrification, EMU coaches and rail systems, positioning it to benefit as supply conditions stabilise. PTI BSM RBT