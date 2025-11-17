Texmaco wins Rs 15 crore DMRC contract for ballast-less track installation in NCR

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has secured a Rs 15.06 crore contract from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for installing, testing and commissioning ballast-less track systems across key corridors in the National Capital Region, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Ballast-less refers to a type of railway track that replaces traditional crushed stone ballast with a rigid concrete or asphalt slab to which the rails are fastened.

The project covers a 5.8 km track across Saket-G station on Line 11, Sarita Vihar Depot on Line 10 and Noida Electronic City station on Line 3. Work will begin on December 1 and is slated for completion in 12 months, adhering to DMRC's safety and quality standards, the statement said.

Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said the order reinforces confidence in Texmaco's engineering capabilities and aligns with the Make in India priorities.

Texmaco is also executing a larger DMRC project involving 58 km of track between Majlis Park and R.K. Ashram, of which 22 km track and multiple crossings and turnouts have already been completed, the release added. PTI BSM RG