Textile minister pushes for adding AI, blockchain to NIFT course curriculum

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday emphasised upon the need to incorporate artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in the syllabus of National Institutes of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Advertisment

Addressing a joint convocation ceremony of four NIFT campuses here, the minister for textiles said India is marching towards becoming Viksit Bharat (a developed nation) and the fresh graduates from NIFT should be job givers rather than job seekers within next 4 to 5 years.

He congratulated all the graduating students and gave them a vision to build the brand India by reinforcing the glory of the country in the field of textiles.

Speaking at the ceremony, Singh emphasised the compelling need to incorporate AI and blockchain technology to the syllabus of all 19 NIFTs, an official statement issued by the textiles ministry said.

Advertisment

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) conducted the convocation ceremony at Bharat Mandapam for its 2023-24 graduating batch of students.

The joint convocation included students from four NIFT campuses, namely NIFT Delhi, NIFT Raebareli, NIFT Kangra and NIFT Panchkula.

Over 80 per cent of the NIFT students who graduated in 2024 have already secured jobs through campus placements with top package of Rs 18 lakh, the statement said. PTI RSN HVA