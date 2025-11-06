Textile ministry sanctions Rs 51 lakh for distribution of 100 looms for carpet weavers in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Textiles has sanctioned Rs 51 lakh for procurement and distribution of 100 looms for the carpet weavers in Jammu and Kashmir under the 'Wool Processing Scheme' of the Central Wool Development Board, an official said here on Thursday.

The official said each loom costing Rs 51,000 has been specially designed by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, which provides a suitable back-rest and comfort seating arrangement for the weavers.

Director IICT, Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad, appreciated the move of the textile ministry for sanctioning an additional 100 Modified Modern Steel Carpet Looms amongst the active weavers for the current financial year.

"These looms are modified, keeping in view the health concerns of the weavers, who sit for long hours for weaving the world-famous hand-knotted Kashmir carpets," he said.

The Director IICT said the Ministry of Textiles has already released the first tranche of Rs 30.60 lakh for the procurement of the looms.

"Once the utilisation certificate for the first instalment is issued, the remaining two instalments shall also be released for procurement and distribution of looms amongst the intended beneficiaries," he added.

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has advised the interested carpet weavers to approach the offices of Assistant Director Handicrafts/ Handloom, in Kashmir Division, for the completion of the requisite formalities, the official said.