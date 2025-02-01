Union Budget 2025: Textile stocks surge; Ambika Cotton Mills jumps nearly 10%

New Delhi: Stocks related to textile industry surged after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a five-year mission to promote cotton production.

Ambika Cotton Mills jumped 9.95 per cent, Welspun Living soared 5.19 per cent, Arvind Ltd surged 4.49 per cent, Alok Industries rallied 4.38 per cent, Indo Count Industries went up 4.32 per cent and Vardhman Textiles climbed 3.72 per cent on the BSE.

India will launch a national mission on high-yielding seeds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

