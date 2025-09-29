Textiles Min Pabitra to visit Moscow; hold talks with Russian Trade Ministry this week

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Textiles Minister Pabitra Margherita will visit Moscow this week to hold a meeting with Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade and entrepreneurs of the textile and apparel industry, according to an official statement.

The visit came weeks after the US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, and a 25 per cent penalty for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

"Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Moscow, Russia, from 1st to 3rd October 2025," the statement said on Monday.

India is eyeing markets of 40 countries for pushing its textile exports, following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs by the US, which is the biggest market for the country's apparel shipments.

"The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening trade and cultural ties with Russia, and highlights the growing role of Indian textiles and apparel in global markets. These engagements will bolster bilateral trade, encourage market diversification, and enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries," an official statement said.

The Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs will also inaugurate "Best of India - Indian Apparel and Textile Fair" in Moscow, showcasing over 100 Indian companies.

"These engagements will provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, and textile sectors, and explore avenues for enhancing collaboration between Indian and Russian businesses," the Textile Ministry said in the statement.

The exclusive exhibition and buyer-seller meet will serve as a strategic gateway for Indian exporters to expand their presence in Russia and CIS markets, the ministry added.

Over 100 Indian companies are expected to participate in the fair, showcasing products ranging from handloom and handicrafts to home furnishings, carpets, linens, apples, and garments.

The fair will attract around 1,000 domestic and international buyers, providing Indian businesses a direct engagement platform with leading importers, wholesalers, and retailers from Russia.