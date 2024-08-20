Textiles minister assures govt support to PLI scheme beneficiaries

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday assured the government's support to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive scheme for man-made fibre apparel and fabrics and technical textiles products.

During an interaction with the textiles minister, the participants showcased the ongoing commitment, successes, experiences, feedback, and challenges of the schemes.

Singh said the government is committed to support the growth and innovation within the textile sector.

Future strategies and enhancements to further strengthen the scheme's effectiveness were also discussed during the interaction.

"The feedback and ideas shared during this session are invaluable, our continued success in the textile sector relies on collaborative efforts and open communication. I am encouraged by the dedication of PLI scheme participants and their commitment to advancing our industry," said the minister.

He also urged participants to expedite grounding their investment, Giriraj said.

The government approved the PLI scheme for textiles with an outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over a five-year period to promote production of man-made fibre apparel, man-made fibre fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country.

Financial Year 2022-23 and 2023-24 were gestation periods under the PLI scheme for textiles. The performance years commence from 2024-25 and will continue till 2028-29.