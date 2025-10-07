Textiles Minister calls upon industry to work closely with farmers

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday called upon the cotton industry and stakeholders to work more closely with farmers to improve the quality of seeds and increase cotton productivity.

Addressing an event on the occasion of World Cotton Day organised by Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) here, the minister observed that unseasonal rains emanating from climate change will affect cotton productivity.

He added that the textile ecosystem should play its part in addressing climate change.

The minister further said efforts are underway to take India's Kasturi brand globally, on the lines of branded cotton from other nations like Giza (Egypt) or Suprema (US).

"Branded cotton is of America and Egypt whether it is Giza (Egypt) or Suprema (US). An MoU has been signed today (Through this) we will take India's Kasturi brand cotton globally," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

The minister shared that the government is working towards an export promotion strategy involving outreach to 40 nations through their Embassies.

He informed that the Indian textiles industry participated in an exhibition held recently in Russia which "drew a phenomenal response".

Giriraj Singh said that given the global focus on sustainability, cotton, as a sustainable fibre, had a great future ahead, despite the current interest worldwide in synthetic fibre.

The minister said the branding of Kasturi Cotton could be strengthened through bodies like CITI and TEXPROCIL playing an active role in this process.

Singh said he was aiming to promote linen, milkweed and Ramie fibre given their potential for high growth. The minister also said that the increase in minimum support prices (MSP) over the last decade has demonstrated the government's commitment to the cause of farmer welfare.

Speaking at the event, Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao said the Ministry is working towards increasing cotton production by 50 per cent over the next few years, including expanding the capacity of Kasturi Cotton Bharat. Reducing contamination in the cotton sector, bringing in better farm practices in India and improving the productivity of the cotton sector were also being worked on, the Secretary added. PTI RSN MR