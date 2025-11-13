Textiles ministry official holds meetings to review progress of schemes

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Secretary in the Textile Ministry Neelam Shami Rao on Thursday held a review meeting at the Office of the Textile Commissioner in Mumbai, focusing on key flagship schemes of the ministry such as the PM MITRA Parks Scheme, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, and SAMARTH Skill Development Scheme.

Rao, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai from Thursday, reviewed the ongoing programmes, institutional performance, and policy implementation progress of various bodies functioning under the Ministry of Textiles.

On the first day of her visit, she reviewed activities related to handlooms and allied sectors, accompanied by M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms).

In a statement, the ministry said, "The secretary held a comprehensive review meeting at the Office of the Textile Commissioner, focusing on key flagship schemes of the Ministry such as the PM MITRA Parks Scheme, PLI Scheme for Textiles, and SAMARTH Skill Development Scheme".

During the visit, she also interacted with Anshu Sinha, IAS, Principal Secretary (Textiles) Government of Maharashtra, and other senior officers from the Government of Maharashtra and deliberated on bringing in synergy with both state and Centre for implementation of central schemes in the state.

"The Textiles Committee should act like a link between the industry and government by providing inputs on the ground realities of the sector so as to help the industry to mitigate these with the help of policy interventions from the Ministry of Textiles," an official statement said quoting Rao. PTI RSN TRB